Casual joggers with statement blazer make the cut for Kareena Kapoor's Day 2 Grand Pix spotting

Give Kareena Kapoor a comfy pair of joggers with a blazer best suited for an office outing and she will still make a look out of it. The actress is currently having the time of her life in Monaco and is attending the F1 Grand Pix with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The duo is representing athleisure wear brand Puma India and their sporty yet breezy outfits are nothing but goals. Yesterday, Kareena picked a sleeveless top with slouchy pants, which she paired up with minimum jewellery and off-white heels.

As for today, the Jab We Met actress has picked joggers from Puma with white stripe detailing on the side and matched them up with a sports bra. She has layered her outfit with a long blazer.

With signature Rayban, red hot lipstick, a sleek back bun and white sneakers, Kareena has rounded her chic-yet-comfortable look for the day.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Bollywood diva wrote, “Monaco”.Take a look at her clicks here:

Kareena has enjoyed a long association with Puma and she even did a fun shoot with the team when she was pregnant with her second son, Jeh Ali Khan, which instantly took over the internet.

On the work front otherwise, she was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha with Nagarjuna and Mona Singh. A Hindi-language adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the film failed to meet expectations at the box office.

Next up, Kareena has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller drama based on the novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino in the pipeline. The film stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and the release date is yet to be announced. She also has The Buckingham Murders, an upcoming detective drama directed by Hansal Mehta in the bank.