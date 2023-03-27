Viral post compares Anushka Sharma to Bangalore and Kareena Kapoor to Gstaad, actresses reacts

Bollywood celebrities started this week on a happy note as they woke up to a post by influencer Freddy Birdy where he compared them to cities across the world.

In the post, he compared Kareena Kapoor to Gstaad, which is her favourite vacation destination, for her cool composure. He compared Anushka Sharma to Bangalore, her hometown and shared that she's just as beautiful as the city but sometimes needs Virat Kohli to navigate the traffic jams.

The actresses reacted to the post. Kareena wrote, "Have to agree with this" while Anushka reshared the post on her IG Story with a heart emoji atop. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who was compared to a city far away, commented, "too beautiful."

Comparing Shah Rukh Khan to Bombay and Salman Khan to Delhi, Freddy in his post further wrote, "Kolkata is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified, and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarb, and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries. Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean, and symmetrical. Dubai is Neetu Kapoor, forever youthful."

Take a look at the post here:

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also reacted to the post. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in An Action Hero, was compared to Toronto as he reminded Freddy of "every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab."

Freddy also compared yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman to Goa for being "warm, gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul."

