 Kareena Kapoor dishes on 3 Idiots sequel buzz, says ‘something is fishy’

Actor Kareena Kapoor generated quite the buzz around a potential sequence for the 2009 hit film 3 Idiots as a promotional image for Sharman Josh’s film Congratulations made rounds on the internet. Sharing a video on Instagram, she initiated a parodical conversation with the lead trio of the film — Aamir Khan, R Madhavan & Sharman Joshi. “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me?” she said.

In the video, the actor expressed that she was confused and suspected that a sequel was in the works for the film. The image presented the trio in a seemingly staged press conference, along with the word ‘Idiots’ written above them. “This smells like a sequel for sure,” she said in the video. Additionally, she points out that actor Boman Irani also seems to have been left out of this conversation. “@boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Both Joshi & Madhavan took to the comment section to respond. “Nothing like that,” said Madhavan. “I'm equally shocked that @sharmanjoshi did not call you, this is the ONLY thing he was asked to do,” he added. Joshi hilariously replied, “Yaar jab bhi kuch aisa hota hain, how am I at the centre of the problem? Aamir (Khan) told @actormaddy , I was right there when he told him to (call you). But we did miss you .. and everyone else.”

The video also left the comment section divided with users expressing their opinion on a potential sequel for the classic. “Release it already,” said a user. “We need a sequel right now,” said another. However, some were vocal about their reservations at the notion of a sequel. “It’s perfect where it had ended.” said a user.