Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR on the sets of NTR 30, actors pose for a dashing click

Saif will be seen playing the main antagonist in NTR 30

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in the upcoming Koratala Siva directional, tentatively titled NTR 30. On Tuesday, Saif joined the sets to begin filming for the project. He will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. Many pictures of the actor on the sets have surfaced on social media.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan return to India with sons post Africa vacation

After Janatha Garage, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for the second time with NTR 30. Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her Telugu debut with the movie. Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share pictures of Saif from the sets.

He captioned the post, “NTR JR - Janhvi Kapoor - Film: Saif Ali Khan stars shoot today… #SaifAliKhanjoins the cast of #NTR30, begins filming with #NTRJr today… Co-stars #JanhviKapoor… #KoratalaSivadirects… 5 April 2024 release (sic).”

A few weeks ago, the project was officially launched with a pooja ceremony. In addition to SS Rajamouli, KGF director Prashanth Neel was one of the event's main guests. Many social media users shared photos and videos from the launch ceremony.

In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen welcoming Janhvi. The actress was dressed in a light green sari. In another video, both Jr NTR and Janhvi were seen on stage with Rajamouli as he clapped the first shot and announced the start of the shoot.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR at ‘NTR 30’ pooja ceremony; SS Rajamouli claps for the first shot

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language action thriller film, Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film which was a remake of a Tamil-language film of the same name, also starred Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. Apart from NTR 30, Saif will also be seen in the upcoming Om Raut directional, Adipurush, with Prbahs and Kriti Sanon.

