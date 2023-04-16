Cannes 2023: Official line-up revealed; Wes Andreson’s Asteroid City, Hirokazu Koreeda's Monster and others compete for Palme d' Or

The festival will return to the Cote d'Azur from May 16 to 27

The official line-up for the 76th Cannes Film Festival has been announced. The list includes 19 films in competition for the prestigious Palme d ‘Or. The festival will return to the Cote d'Azur from May 16 to 27, bringing a large number of stars and celebrated filmmakers.

Talking about the official line-up, it includes previous Palme d'Or winners such as Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Nanni Moretti, Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, and Hirokazu Koreeda, who has a film in the works after the Korean-language movie Broker in 2022.

Todd Haynes' May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, and Aki Kaurismaki's Fallen Leaves are among the new works in the Competition.

Midnight Screenings will feature Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, and Out of Competition will feature HBO's The Idol by Sam Levinson. Check out the complete list of official selections for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival here:

In competition

Asteroid City by Wes Anderson

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

May/December by Todd Haynes

Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Old Oak by Ken Loach

Perfect Days by Wim Wenders

About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki

Il sol dell'avvenire by Nanni Moretti

Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania

Club Zero by Jessica Hausner

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher

Shanghai Youth by Wang Bing

Banel et Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Firebrand by Karim Ainouz

Rapito by Marco Bellocchio

The Pot au Feu by Tran Anh Hung

Last Summer by Catherine Breillat

Out of Competition

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold

Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese

Occupied City by Steve McQueen

The Idol by Sam Levinson

Cobweb by Kim Jee-woon

Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap

Kubi by Takeshi Kitano

Anselm by Wim Wenders