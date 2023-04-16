Cannes 2023: Official line-up revealed; Wes Andreson’s Asteroid City, Hirokazu Koreeda's Monster and others compete for Palme d' Or
Midnight Screenings will feature Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, and Out of Competition will feature HBO's The Idol by Sam Levinson
The official line-up for the 76th Cannes Film Festival has been announced. The list includes 19 films in competition for the prestigious Palme d ‘Or. The festival will return to the Cote d'Azur from May 16 to 27, bringing a large number of stars and celebrated filmmakers.
Also read: Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes Film Festival this year
Talking about the official line-up, it includes previous Palme d'Or winners such as Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Nanni Moretti, Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, and Hirokazu Koreeda, who has a film in the works after the Korean-language movie Broker in 2022.
Todd Haynes' May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, and Aki Kaurismaki's Fallen Leaves are among the new works in the Competition.
Midnight Screenings will feature Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, and Out of Competition will feature HBO's The Idol by Sam Levinson. Check out the complete list of official selections for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival here:
In competition
Asteroid City by Wes Anderson
The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer
May/December by Todd Haynes
Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Old Oak by Ken Loach
Perfect Days by Wim Wenders
About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki
Il sol dell'avvenire by Nanni Moretti
Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania
Club Zero by Jessica Hausner
Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet
La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher
Shanghai Youth by Wang Bing
Banel et Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Firebrand by Karim Ainouz
Rapito by Marco Bellocchio
The Pot au Feu by Tran Anh Hung
Last Summer by Catherine Breillat
Also read: ‘It’s a story with heart, humour’: Regé-Jean Page
Out of Competition
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold
Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese
Occupied City by Steve McQueen
The Idol by Sam Levinson
Cobweb by Kim Jee-woon
Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap
Kubi by Takeshi Kitano
Anselm by Wim Wenders