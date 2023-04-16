Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes Film Festival this year

The historical drama, Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Organizers of the French festival announced on Wednesday that this year's edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis XV's favourite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry.

Also read: Everyman actor: 'The White Tiger' fame Adarsh Gourav

Jeanne du Barry has been billed as Depp's comeback film following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. In December, they reached a settlement.

Jeanne du Barry will premiere May 16 at Cannes and, sticking with tradition, it will be released the same day in French theatres. Netflix is connected with the film but only loosely. The streamer licensed the film for the first post-theatrical window 15 months after its debut, and only in France. The cinema-rich country has stiff regulations guarding theatrical windows, which also relate to rules governing Cannes' competition lineup.

Also read: ‘It’s a story with heart, humour’: Regé-Jean Page

Cannes earlier announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will make their world premieres at the festival next month.