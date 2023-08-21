Kareena Kapoor enjoys an artistic Sunday outing with sons, Taimur and Jeh, at NMACC [PICS]

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor spent quality time with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Many delightful pictures and videos of the artiste’s outing were shared on Instagram by the official account of NMACC.

One photo captured a serene scene with Kareena, Taimur and Jeh seated on a bench, with a striking backdrop of a gigantic spaghetti image. While Kareena and Taimur smiled at the camera, Jeh appeared lost in his thoughts. Another snap showed Taimur lying on a bed, his cheerful expression lighting up the frame as Kareena playfully clicked his picture. Jeh sat perched on the bed's edge, gazing ahead.

The post was captioned, “Kareena Kapoor and her kids immerse themselves in the captivating world of 'Run As Slow As You Can' at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre.”

For the outing, Kareena chose a vibrant yellow shirt, paired with sleek black tights and matching boots. Taimur sported a charming blue shirt, complemented by denim jeans and white sneakers. Jehangir's outfit comprised a crisp white shirt, blue pants, and matching shoes. While Kareena carried a chic sling bag, her two young companions came prepared with backpacks.

In another set of images shared by NMACC's Instagram handle, Kareena struck a pose against a wall adorned with the phrase ‘Make love like war.’ The actress was also captured exploring the exhibit's displayed items, accompanied by Jehangir, who stood by her side. The caption read Kareena Kapoor and her family embark on an immersive journey through the enchanting 'Run As Slow As You Can' exhibition at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre, offering a glimpse into the realm of hyperrealist installations and images by Toiletpaper.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a selfie of her in a dimly lit room adorned with vibrant colourful balls. Alongside the image, she wrote, ‘Spectacular.’ Another snap showcased Jehangir's fascination with a wall embellished with a watermelon illustration. Kareena affectionately captioned it, ‘Watermelon, my favourite fruit.’

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The artiste is also set to star in The Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

