Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set airport style goals in trendy casual ensembles

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently caught the attention of paparazzi as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Their airport fashion statement featured a harmonious blend of blue and white tones, setting a new standard for travel style. The duo effortlessly exuded glamour as they stepped out of their vehicle, posing for photographers before boarding their flight.

Many paparazzi accounts shared videos and pictures of Alia and Ranbir's airport appearance across social media platforms. Alia's outfit exuded a chic yet comfortable vibe, as she combined a denim jacket layered over a white tank top and matched with parachute pants. On the other hand, Ranbir opted for an easy-going blue tracksuit set, prioritising comfort for travel.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unexpected photo shoot in traditional attires breaks the internet

Alia's ensemble featured a white tank top with a U-neckline which she paired with white parachute pants with an elastic mid-rise waistline, a baggy yet stylish silhouette, and cinched hems. The look was brought together with a denim jacket featuring a dark blue patchwork, collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette.

Minimal accessories accompanied Alia's airport-ready look, including chunky white sneakers and a Gucci X Adidas crossbody bag. Her hairstyle comprised a centre-parted low messy bun, while her makeup choice embraced feathered eyebrows, glossy pink lips, a natural blush, and glowing skin, encapsulating a subtle no-makeup aesthetic.

Aligning seamlessly with Alia's fashion statement, Ranbir sported a blue raised-collar jacket complete with full sleeves, front zip closure, and functional side pockets. This coordinated jacket was paired with matching jogger pants featuring cinched hems. To complete the laid-back airport ensemble, he chose white lace-up sneakers, a black beanie, and a rugged beard.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor closes the show for Kunal Rawal's new collection, Alia Bhatt has a fiery reaction

On the work front, Alia was seen in the 2023 Karan Johar directional Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which was released on Netflix. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal.