Ranbir Kapoor closes the show for Kunal Rawal's new collection, Alia Bhatt has a fiery reaction

Hotness alert! Ranbir Kapoor decided to debut his new haircut at FDCI's India Couture Week by turning a showstopper for Kunal Rawal and we are swooning. The actor, dressed in lungi pants with a high-shine embroidered kurta, walked the ramp for the designer and his videos from last night have taken over the internet like a storm.

But we are not the only ones gushing over the actor's all-new look, even his wifey Alia Bhatt indulged in some social media PDA and dropped a fiery reaction. Alia reshared one of his viral videos from the ramp walk on her IG Story. Take a look at her reaction here:

Alia's reaction

A couple of days back, Indulge spoke to Kunal Rawal about unveiling this new collection titled Dhoop Chaon at the India Couture Week. The designer let us in on his creative process and said, "The lows teach more than the highs and I have learnt to respect perspectives. Earlier, it was a lot about how I looked at things and wanted to put it out there. All that is still there, but I have learned to incorporate different perspectives and how everyone looks at them."

That being said, at the latest edition of ICW, Ranbir was not the only star who closed a show. Even Alia turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's bridal couture. She walked the ramp with Ranveer Singh ahead of the release of their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The show was attended by Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many others seated in the first row who cheered for Alia and Ranveer.

