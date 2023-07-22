Ranbir Kapoor steps out for dinner with Arjun Kapoor; watches Oppenheimer

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had a fun night out on Friday as the artistes stepped out for dinner together and also caught a show of the latest Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer. The duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai and a theatre, the clips of which were shared on social media by paparazzi pages and fan accounts.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Ranbir was seen entering Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai dressed in a black sweatshirt and trousers. He showed the thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi and his fans before entering the restaurant.

Another clip shared by another paparazzi account showed Ranbir and Arjun leaving the restaurant. They were accompanied by film director Rohit Dhawan and their friends. Arjun was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and trousers with black sunglasses.

Later, a fan account shared another video of the actors seated in a film theatre. In the clip, Ranbir was seen talking to a person. They captioned the post, “Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watching #Oppenheimer together.”

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the 2023 Hindi-language romantic comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film which was directed by Luv Ranjan was released on March 8 and was successful at the box office.

Ranbir will be next seen in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directional Animal along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. According to reports, the film will be released on December 1.