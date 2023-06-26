Malaika Arora levels up Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash with an impromptu dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' 

Trust Malaika Arora to get the party started and she will not disappoint. The actress-model, who attended her longtime boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's birthday last night, danced her heart out at the intimate bash on the iconic 1998 track Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The song, sung by Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh, features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika dancing on a moving train. For the longest time, it has been their go-to track to get their groove on and similar was the case at Arjun's party.

Dressed in a body-hugging piece, Malaika flaunted her moves like no other and now, her video has taken over Instagram. Take a look at it here:

Malaika also wished Arjun with a sweet Instagram post and shared a couple of clicks where he looks nothing but dashing. It reads, "Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome …. @arjunkapoor"

Speaking of their relationship, Malaika and Arjun have often talked about their wedding plans but have shared no confirmation as of yet. In an interview with a renowned magazine for Indian brides, Malaika revealed that while she does plan to settle, she wants that aspect of her life to happen organically.

She said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

