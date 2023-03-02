Decoding Malaika Arora's latest look in leaf cut saree by Rimzim Dadu

This time, Malaika Arora, who often makes the news for her athletic style, has grabbed the attention for her saree set by designer Rimzim Dadu. The actress-model ditched the joggers and sports bra look and served in a black and white saree with a thigh-high slit.

Speaking of her pick, it came with multiple leaf drops as a proxy to the traditional pallu, each piece intricately hand-cut and appliqued by Rimzim Dadu's signature technique. Priced at INR 1,76,000, the ensemble has a bustier top made from cord fabric.

Malaika rounded her outfit with a luxury diamond ring and kept the accessory front otherwise minimal. As for her makeup, she went the rosy red way for her cheeks, lips and eyes. She further added hooded eyeliner and mascara to her bare lashes to complete the look.

Also Read: Rimzim Dadu's latest edit, Sea of Million Stories, is a work of art with clean lines and rich hues

Check out her photos here:

Also Read: Favourite yoga asanas to her workout buddy, Malaika Arora reveals her fitness secrets

On the work front, Malaika often makes the news for her fitness videos. She is an active Yoga practitioner and shares content online to motivate her followers to get going. She was last seen in the song Aap Jaisa Koi in An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 27, 2023.