Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline as he attends 2023 US Open with Alia Bhatt

Popular Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines with their recent vacation in New York City. Social media platforms have been abuzz with photos and updates as the couple mingles with friends and graciously poses for selfies with their adoring fans. However, the excitement reached a fever pitch when the duo attended the prestigious 2023 US Open on a Sunday afternoon.

Captivating the attention of their fan base, an Instagram fan account shared a series of photographs showcasing Alia and Ranbir's interactions with fans during the event. In one heartwarming snapshot, the actors leaned in, beaming with smiles, as they indulged their fans in a candid selfie moment. In another image, Alia engaged in a lively conversation with Ranbir, his own smile reflecting a moment of shared joy. For their outing to the US Open, Alia opted for a stylish black jacket and matching pants, while Ranbir sported a casual yet chic ensemble comprising a blue shirt, pants, and a classic beret.

Adding to the allure of their courtside presence, the couple found themselves seated near actor Madelyn Cline. A particularly endearing moment unfolded as Ranbir playfully photobombed Madelyn, drawing the camera's focus to her as she enjoyed a beverage and shared laughter. With impeccable timing, Ranbir leaned in, grinning warmly, and flashed the peace sign. Other images captured Ranbir enthusiastically applauding, seated beside Madelyn.

On the work front, Ranbir is set to dazzle audiences in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 1. He was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia continues to savour the success of her recent projects, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Her upcoming projects include Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, in which she shares the screen with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Adding another feather to her cap, Alia recently won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards, cementing her status as a formidable talent in the industry.

