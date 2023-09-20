Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone delight fans with cute snaps amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 

In a delightful surprise for their fans, Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced social media with a charming display of affection amid the joyous festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. The beloved pair treated followers to a heartwarming photoshoot capturing their festive attire.

Both Ranveer and Deepika shared snapshots showcasing their impeccable style and traditional ensembles for the auspicious occasion. The couple later also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai, adding to the celebratory spirit.

Also read: Anirudh Ravichander sings as SRK, Deepika Padukone groove to Chaleya at Jawan's success bash

Deepika extended warm wishes to their followers, writing, “Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” Ranveer echoed the sentiment, captioning the post, “May Bappa's divine presence fill your home with love and positivity.”

The couple first appeared on the silver screen together in the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Later, they also starred together in notable films such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika is set for a bustling schedule, featuring in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She is also slated to appear in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, in addition to headlining the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika made a cameo appearance in SRK's blockbuster Jawan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie at her LA home

On the other hand, Ranveer last appeared in the 2023 Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt, which was successful at the box office.