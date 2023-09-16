Anirudh Ravichander sings as SRK, Deepika Padukone groove to Chaleya at Jawan's success bash

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan is an absolute blockbuster and if you have your qualms about it, we recommend you watch it again for the thrill and the power-packed performances.

Speaking of the movie, last night, Shah Rukh and the entire cast ensemble celebrated its box office success and Deepika Padukone, who makes a cameo in Jawan, was also in attendance. A video of Deepika and Shah Rukh, alongside singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander, has gone viral and for all the right reasons.

In the video, we spot Anirudh singing Chaleya, a track from Jawan that has become the jam of the year. As Anirudh is singing, we see Shah Rukh and Deepika perform the hook step and their dance is met with an untethered cheer.

The video was shared by Anirudh on his Instagram handle and the likes of Jonita Gandhi and Arun Kumar have commented on it. The caption reads, #Chaleya. Take a look at it here:

A couple of pictures from the event were also shared by Deepika who looked just too stunning in a plain white georgette saree with sequin black borders. What stood out in the actress' look was her dramatically winged eyeliner against the otherwise muted makeup. For accessories, the actress picked drop emerald earrings and as for her hairstyle, she trusted her signature sleek back bun. Deepika also shared a photo with SRK where she's kissing him.

Apart from Deepika and SRK's dance performance, another sweet moment that went viral from the success bash featured Vijay Sethupathi's bromance with Shah Rukh. Vijay complimented SRK and lauded him for his humility. SRK, on the other hand, said, "Saare desh ka senapati, Vijay Sethupathi," which made the Master actor blush.

