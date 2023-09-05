SRK visits Tirupati with Suhana Khan, Nayanthara to seek blessings ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated release of Jawan on September 7, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the sacred Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Also read: SRK talks about son Aryan Khan to Sunny Deol at ‘Gadar 2’ success bash

Many images and videos of Shah Rukh's visit to Tirupati quickly went viral across social media platforms, capturing the attention of fans. Dressed in traditional attire consisting of a cream mundu, a short kurta, and a matching stole with a golden border, the actor offered his prayers at the temple. He shared warm moments with fans outside, showering them with flying kisses and expressing his gratitude with folded hands.

Suhana, clad in a white salwar-kameez, stood by her father's side during the temple visit. Nayanthara and Vignesh also opted for white attire, in keeping with the spiritual ambience of the occasion.

This visit to Tirupati is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has sought divine blessings before a film release. Just last month, he made a trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir amid stringent security measures ahead of the audio launch of Jawan in Chennai. Notably, this wasn't his inaugural visit to the Vaishno Devi temple; he had previously visited the shrine prior to the release of Pathaan in January of the same year.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol reunite with a heartwarming hug at Gadar 2 success party

After an eight-month hiatus since the release of his blockbuster Pathaan, SRK is set to return to the silver screen with the action-packed Jawan. In contrast to his subdued pre-release approach for Pathaan, the actor has been actively involved in promoting his upcoming film.

His recent engagements included attending the grand audio launch and pre-release event for the film in Chennai on August 30. Additionally, on August 31, he made his way to Dubai, where the trailer for the film was screened at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.