Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol reunite with a heartwarming hug at Gadar 2 success party

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, graced the success party of Sunny Deol's latest release, Gadar 2. At the star-studded event, the two actors were seen sharing a hug and posing for photos together.

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Shah Rukh and Sunny were seen posing for the eager paparazzi with infectious smiles. The two iconic actors shared an affectionate embrace and even exchanged warm hugs. Shah Rukh also escorted Sunny into the party venue, marking a touching moment of reconciliation between the two Bollywood legends.

The reunion of the Bollywood icons was met with enthusiasm and excitement from fans. One fan expressed their joy by stating, “Felt good to see both together,” while another Instagram user humorously speculated, “Now Darr 2 will be made.”

For the occasion, Shah Rukh looked effortlessly stylish in a navy blue T-shirt paired with a grey jacket and black cargo pants. He completed his look with a pair of trendy sneakers and tied his hair into a ponytail. On the other hand, Sunny cut a dashing figure in a black T-shirt, complemented by a blue blazer and matching pants.

The history between Shah Rukh and Sunny goes back to their collaboration in the 1993 film Darr, in which they shared the screen with Juhi Chawla. However, the actors had a prolonged feud following differences related to the portrayal of Shah Rukh's character as a glorified stalker in the film. Reportedly, they did not communicate for 16 years.

In a recent interview, Sunny shared the heartwarming details of their reconciliation. He recounted how Shah Rukh had watched Gadar 2. Sunny shared, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it,' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”

Reflecting on their past differences, Sunny emphasised that time heals all wounds, and people should move forward in life. He expressed his belief in working with trust and an open heart, highlighting that differences in the film industry are not uncommon but should not define relationships.