Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and others attend star-studded success party for Gadar 2

The glittering world of Bollywood was ablaze with star power on a Saturday evening as some of the industry's biggest names gathered to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The event was attended by popular actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, among others. Many images and videos from the event were shared on Instagram by paparazzi accounts.

In a clip, Salman made a grand entrance at the party, exuding charisma as he warmly embraced Kartik. The Dabangg star sported a dapper ensemble consisting of a black shirt, stylish denim, and sleek black shoes. Meanwhile, Kartik looked effortlessly cool in a brown shirt, black pants, and trendy sneakers. Their camaraderie was on full display as they posed for the eager paparazzi, with Salman playfully gesturing to Kartik to stand upright, evoking laughter from the young actor as he attempted to mimic the Bollywood icon's signature pose.

Aamir greeted the awaiting photographers with a gracious smile. The actor kept it casual yet fashionable, donning a black T-shirt, classic denims, and brown shoes. His radiant presence added to the star-studded aura of the bash.

Adding a touch of romance to the evening, Kiara and Sidharth entered the venue, hand in hand. Kiara, looking ravishing in a black dress paired with silver heels, and Sidharth, dressed in a charcoal shirt, coordinated pants, and matching shoes, made for a striking pair as they joined the celebrations.

Sara attended the event with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, radiating elegance in a pink outfit complemented by matching heels. She was seen embracing both Kartik and Salman in a clip. Kriti was also spotted in the crowd donning a chic black bodycon dress paired with silver heels.

Anil and Arjun Kapoor made a dynamic duo in matching black shirts and pants, exuding timeless style. Sanjay Dutt appeared in a dark blue kurta, paired with denims and black shoes, while Varun Dhawan kept it casual in a white T-shirt, denims, and a jacket. Filmmaker Karan Johar made a bold fashion statement with a striking black and yellow jacket and pants, while Zoya Akhtar showcased her understated elegance in an all-black ensemble.

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been basking in the glory of its theatrical success for more than three weeks now. The movie made a good debut on the box office earning INR 40 crore during the first day of release. Currently, the total box office collection for Gadar 2 stands at a commendable INR 493.65 crores.

