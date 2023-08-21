Salman Khan surprises fans with his new bald look as he visits a Mumbai restaurant 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan made heads turn as he stepped out of his Mumbai residence with a daring new hairstyle. The actor embraced a bald appearance while visiting a restaurant on a Sunday night, sparking a flurry of online attention with numerous images and videos capturing his transformation surfacing on various social media platforms.

In a video uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen arriving at the restaurant in his vehicle, sporting the new look. Dressed in a black shirt and matching pants, the actor exchanged handshakes with a person before entering the restaurant.

Fans were swift to react to the artiste's bold style shift in comments. A user praised his ability to captivate a crowd with the unique look, highlighting his distinctive personality and swagger. Another said, “My man is slaying in bald look.” Amid the excitement, references to some of Khan's iconic film roles emerged, with inquiries about the possibility of Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2. “Look testing for Vishnuvardhan×Karan Johar's next,” read a comment.

This isn't the first instance of Salman opting for the bald aesthetic. Notably, he had previously donned similar looks for his roles in Tere Naam and Sultan. Reflecting on his past choices, Salman had previously shared an anecdote during an appearance on a reality Tv show.

He was quoted as saying, “Not many people know but there’s a very interesting story behind my look in Tere Naam. I was actually shooting for another film when the producer of Tere Naam and a very dear friend of mine – Sunil Manchanda came up to me and said that I’ll have to go bald to get into my character. I was not really sure because I was already doing a film at that time. I still remember I was down with fever this one day, and the director of the other film was pestering me to attend the shoot. I impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation. The next day, I called up Sunil ji and said that I had shaved my hair and am willing to sign up for Tere Naam.”

On the work front, Salman will be seen in the upcoming film, Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film reportedly will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, sources suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special cameo appearance in the film, although official confirmation remains pending.