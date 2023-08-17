Salman Khan Starrer ‘Tiger 3’ has a Christopher Nolan connection

Bollywood Salman Khan’s upcoming spy action film Tiger 3 has an interesting connection with Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, whose latest release Oppenheimer made waves at the box-office.

Production banner Yash Raj Films has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

“YRF Spy Universe is the coolest franchise in our country. The super-spies from this universe have always won over people's imagination. But when you deliver such monstrous hits with Tiger, Pathaan and War, the expectation of people naturally become sky high! They want to see what is new to be offered to them! Here YRF is playing all the cards right by taking the visual spectacle notches above with every film!” says a source.

The source added: “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

It has also been reported that Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit Avengers: Endgame, has come on board for Tiger 3. Superstar Salman Khan is, thus, all set to make Diwali special with the release of this film that also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

