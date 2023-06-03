Vicky Kaushal dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

The romance between actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often makes fans melt. On Saturday, Katrina took to social media to praise Vicky's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released in theatres yesterday.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared the film poster on her Instagram story, writing, "In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart." She also tagged the cast and crew of the film.

Vicky responded to his wife's post by resharing it on his Instagram story and dedicating his film's song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye to her. He wrote a line from the track, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don't need anything else if you are there)."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Vicky and Sara Ali Khan's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple. It was directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The supporting cast includes Neeraj Sood, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee and Akash Khurana.

Vicky will also appear in Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film will hit theatres on December 1 this year.

Katrina will appear in the upcoming action-thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film will hit theatres on Diwali this year. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fans will also see Katrina in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

