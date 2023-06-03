Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup final in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are inarguably one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. These duo often melt hearts of their fans with their love and chemistry while never failing to turn heads with their appearances. Now, the couple has been invited by one of the most innovative athleisure brands PUMA, and the prestigious Manchester City Football Club for the FA CUP Final 2023 happening on June 3. Both Virat and Anushka are brand ambassadors of the company.

On Saturday, June 3, the legendary Wembley Stadium will host the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. The two clubs have been competing against one another for many years. The fact that both clubs are regularly listed among the top football teams in the world, makes their matchup one of the most intense athletic rivalries among football fans. Manchester United will be hoping to win their second title of the season, having won the Carabao Cup in March.

In other news, Anushka Sharma enthralled all her fans recently with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is set to make her comeback on the silver screen after almost four years with Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Virat is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The final between Australia and India is scheduled for June 7 to June 11, with June 12 designated as a reserve day. The duo is currently in London ahead of the World Test Championship final, hosted by The Oval, London.

