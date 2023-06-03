'Golden' couple Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan mark 50th anniversary, daughter Shweta pens heartfelt post

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a heartwarming note on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary with veteran actress-turned-politician, Jaya Bachchan. His post read, “June 3 dawns in a few.. and the years be counted as 50... love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come.”

His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, took to her Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of the couple from the sets of a movie and wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!”

Shweta’s daughter, Navya Nanda left a comment with a crying face emoji and a heart. She had also taken to her Instagram stories to post a picture of the couple with “50 years” as the caption with a heart.

Many prominent names from the industry extended wishes for the Bollywood power couple. Actor Suyash Pandey famously known as Chunky Pandey wrote, “Happy Happy Golden Anniversary” and Indian film director, Zoya Akhtar who is also close friends with the Bachchan family said, “How beautiful are they????”

On the work front, still going strong at the age of 80, Amitabh is prepping for the upcoming release Ganapath which is set to release in October 2023.