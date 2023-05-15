Amitabh Bachchan hitches a ride to reach work amidst traffic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently used a fan's assistance to get to his work and thanked him in an Instagram post. On Monday, the actor posted a picture of himself riding a bike with a person on the social media platform. In the snap, he was seen sitting in the back seat of a motorbike while donning a brown coat, blue trousers and a black t-shirt.

Amitabh captioned the post, “Thank you for the ride buddy.. don't know you.. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work.. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams.. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. The actor’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped laughing heart emojis in the comments. A fan wrote, “You hitched a ride from a stranger hahaha.” Many users also pointed out that neither Amitabh nor the biker wore helmets. A user wrote, “Dear sir how about wearing a helmet? Doesn’t safety take precedence in comparison to the urgency of reaching your workplace?” “Both not wearing helmets, ” read another comment.

Amitabh shared more pictures of the ride on his blog, writing, “Sunday permissions are given to specific regions which can be blocked off for the work we do .. and this is work and the well-wishers after work ..ride on the bike and the driving enthusiasm never does run away.”

He added, "But now .. caution and care and above all regulatory lives .. Part of living .. many a time there is desire to take over the vehicle and drive it to work .. for the way and the method the carrier drives is of concern .. is of the breaking of regulations .. is the unknown factor of how did they get these driving licenses, when their basic skills are challenged .. no helmet, no regulation or discipline to adhere and respect traffic signals .. blatantly disregarding them and giving a damn to the law or the rules. The frustrating turns to anger and often is the urge to get out of the car and give them a telling .. but the obvious restraints prevent it.”

Amitabh will be next seen in the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will simultaneously be shot in Hindi and Telugu at various locales. He will also appear in Section 84, the upcoming courtroom drama film by Ribhu Dasgupta.