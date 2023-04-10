Makers of Prabhas starrer Project K release a BTS video on ‘raiders’; fans react

In March last year, Nag also reached out to Anand Mahindra on Twitter asking for his support to build futuristic vehicles for the project

The upcoming Nag Ashwin directional Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. The crew of the big-budget film shared a minute-long behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip in which the team is seen trying to understand what would raiders look like.

The clip also brings forward all the hard work being put in by the crew to understand what type of VFX and costumes will suit the film. Posting the video on Twitter on Monday, the official handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote, “Who are the raiders? 'From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders'.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the video. A fan wrote, “Going to give Hollywood a tough competition (sic).” Another fan said, “Looks like something big is being panned (sic).” “After seeing the content till now it's clear that there's Space Travel with Futuristic Approach and there can be a link to Hindu Mythology maybe there will be the arrival of Most Awaited Avatar The Kalki Avatar,” read a comment.

The film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Nag who came into the limelight with his directional debut Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. In a recent interview, the director opened up on Project K, saying, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far.”

In March last year, Nag also reached out to Anand Mahindra on Twitter asking for his support to build futuristic vehicles for the project. He wrote, “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”