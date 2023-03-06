Amitabh Bachchan injured on the sets of Project K, actor reveals 'rib cartilage popped broke'

In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he suffered a severe injury while shooting for Project K, starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. In the post, the 80-year-old actor shared that he was filming an action scene when his "rib cartilage popped broke" and he experienced a muscle tear to the right rib cage.

He further shared that he received care in Hyderabad and is recovering in Mumbai. A part of his post read, "strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs...(sic)"

While sharing that he is resting in his Jalsa home, Bachchan added that he's spending his time away from work reading his father's writings. "Getting time to spend time with Babuji and his genius, his mind his words and his immense creativity .. the essence of life resides in his writings .. and such a learning and amazed joy to be in his company (sic)," he wrote.

Coming to Project K, the film is expected to release next year. As of yet, Project K is the working title of the science fiction written and directed by Nag Ashwin. It marks Deepika Padukone's Telugu debut and also her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film is being touted as one of the most expensive films ever made.

