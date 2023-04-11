Amitabh Bachchan reveals secrets behind quitting smoking and drinking

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan opened up on his decision to quit smoking and drinking in a recent blog post, leaving fans in awe of his willpower. The actor reminisced about his post-graduation days when he and his classmates indulged in alcohol, only to fall sick soon after. The harrowing experience opened his eyes to the negative effects of the so-called elixir, prompting him to call it quits.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says 'even now questions are being raised' as he talks about free speech in films

As Amitabh wrote on his blog, "Practicals bring back memories of school, where the word or the expression was invariably referred to the practicals in the science labs... mixing elements, playing around with gadgetry in the physics lab… the college routine in continuation and the site one fine day when the last paper for the Graduate degree was over to find some of the classmates celebrating with the pure alcohol, kept in the lab, for experiments and getting extremely sick... an act that taught a lesson very early towards the effects or rather the dis effects of the elixir..."

The actor also admitted to having gone overboard with alcohol in the past, which he said taught him that it was a personal choice to quit the habit. In his blog, Bachchan also revealed how he managed to quit smoking, advising others to crush their cigarettes while smoking them and bid farewell to the cancer-causing habit once and for all.

Despite still recovering from an injury he sustained while filming the upcoming movie Project K, Amitabh has resumed work on the project. The actor suffered a rib cartilage and muscle tear while on set, and doctors advised him to take a break after a CT scan in Hyderabad. In addition to Project K, the artiste is set to appear in a slew of other films, including Ganapath, Section 84, a remake of The Intern, as well as R Balki's next.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan injured on the sets of Project K, actor reveals 'rib cartilage popped broke'

As Amitabh continues to defy age and injury, fans can't help but wonder what else the actor has in store for them. With several upcoming films on the horizon, it seems that the legend is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.