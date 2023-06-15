Emraan Hashmi all set to enter Telugu film industry; to play the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's OG

On Thursday, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, OG ( Original Gangster), announced their lead cast, and it came as a surprise to everyone when they announced Emraan Hashmi to be the primary antagonist of the movie. The film, which stars Pawan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated and ambitious projects to be announced this year

OG marks Emraan’s debut in Tollywood, and the Jannat actor is thrilled to be a part of the film, exclaiming, “ I am excited to embark on this new journey with OG. The movie has a strong and gripping script….. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”



Talking about his role, Emraan told media sources: “ It offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to, working with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth, Danayya sir, and the team.” The actor last appeared in Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee.

The makers of the film released a promotional video on Thursday, while a pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG also stars Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and veteran actor Prakash Raj in key roles and is directed by Sujeeth, who previously directed Saaho.