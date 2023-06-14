Check out these five must-watch movies during the Pride Month

It is the perfect time to check out the wide variety of LGBTQ+ films in honour of Pride Month. Over the years, the global film industry has produced several exceptional queer-centred films that have touched viewers, prompted discussions, and helped to advance an inclusive culture. This month check out these five films which are a must-watch for everyone who wants to understand more about the LGBTQ+ community or just experience the universal language of love captured in a beautiful way.

Paris is Burning (1990)

The breakthrough film Paris is Burning by Jennie Livingston offers a vibrant and compelling glimpse of New York City's ball culture in the late 1980s. In the ballroom scene, the film shows the inventiveness, persistence, and sense of community among Latino and Afro-American LGBTQ+ individuals. The movie not only champions the idea of uniqueness but also highlights the issues brought on by the intersectionality of identities.

Pride (2014)

Pride, a moving comedy-drama from director Matthew Warchus based on a true story, is set in 1984 during the UK miners' strike. The film follows an unforeseen relationship between a small Welsh mining community and a group of LGBT activists. The movie is an excellent illustration of how acceptance, tolerance, and the ability to rise above prejudice can be tremendous forces. This film serves as a timely reminder that cooperation may overcome differences that at first seem insurmountable because of its great ensemble cast and upbeat atmosphere. It has a great cast all together and a happy vibe.

Carol (2015)

The 1950s are the setting of Todd Haynes' visually stunning and captivating film Carol. This film adaption of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt centres on an illicit relationship between two women named Carol and Therese. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara give a fascinating performance that explores the themes of love, longing, and the daring to challenge social rules while capturing the complexities of desire and cultural restraints.

Moonlight (2016)

The Oscar-winning masterpiece Moonlight by Barry Jenkins is a breathtaking and in-depth examination of identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. The three-part movie follows the hardships of Chiron, a young Afro-American man, as he comes to terms with his sexuality. Moonlight leaves a lasting impression on the spectator by showcasing the power of empathy, resiliency, and the complexities of love through superb acting and stunning cinematography.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Luca Gudadagnino's calming coming-of-age tale, Call Me By Your Name, made a big splash when it was released. Based on a book by Andre Aciman of the same name, the film is set in Northern Italy in the summer of 1983. It narrates the story of Elio (Timothee Chalamet), a 17-year-old child, and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a more senior PhD student staying with his family and the strong bond they form. Outstanding performances by Timothee and Armie brilliantly depicted the challenges of sexual exploration and the fleeting nature of genuine love.