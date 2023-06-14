Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda for her next

Mrunal Thakur has become one of the most sought-after names currently in the entertainment industry, and she is now all set to captivate audiences with her fresh pairing opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film. In less than a year since her major South debut in Sita Ramam, Mrunal has managed to collaborate with some of the biggest talents from the South, solidifying her position.

After successful films with notable actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Nani, Thakur continues to expand her horizons and now joins forces with the Deverakonda. Their on-screen chemistry promises to be a visual treat, leaving fans on social media already abuzz with anticipation of this brand-new pairing.

Thakur has showcased her versatility and remarkable acting prowess in her previous ventures, establishing herself as a bankable actor in a remarkably short span of time.

This new collaboration between her and Deverakonda brings together two powerhouse performers. The film is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon, with the actors having done the mahurat of the film together recently.

Details regarding the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps and will be unveiled soon. The film is being directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

