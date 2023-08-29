Aamir Khan to return to the silver screens with December 2024 release

According to reports, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is gearing up for a comeback on the big screen in 2024. His previous project, Laal Singh Chaddha wasn’t well received, leading to a lack of project announcements from him since then. However, he has now confirmed his involvement in an upcoming movie produced by his own company, Aamir Khan Productions.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh Tweet said that Aamir's next film as an actor, which remains untitled for now, is scheduled for a Christmas release next year. The film is set to commence filming in January 2024 and is currently in its pre-production phase.

Taran tweeted, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Production Number 16 [title to be announced], starring #AamirKhan in the lead, is set to release on December 20, 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production is underway, and filming is scheduled to start on January 20, 2024… Further details to be revealed soon.”

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movie With Akshay Kumar

Should the plan come to fruition, Aamir's movie will coincide with the anticipated sequel to Akshay Kumar's Welcome. Aamir Khan Upcoming Movie titled Welcome To The Jungle, reports suggest that the third instalment of the Welcome franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. There is also news about Akshay reuniting with Raveena Tandon for the film.

Apart from Welcome To The Jungle, sources have hinted at Salman Khan potentially reserving Christmas 2024 for another action-packed entertainer. This time, he might collaborate with Karan Johar on an untitled project, directed by Vishnu Vardhan. However, no official announcements regarding this film have been made.

The news of Aamir's return to the film industry is heartening for his fans, considering earlier rumours suggesting he might retire from acting following the disappointment of Laal Singh Chaddha. At a press event during the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir mentioned, “Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.”