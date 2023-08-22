Aamir Khan attends a book launch in Mumbai with Ex-Wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, poses with son Junaid

Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended a book launch event in Mumbai, alongside his ex-wives Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao, and son Junaid Khan. The trio's presence together became a social media spectacle when a paparazzo shared a video on Instagram, showing them posing for photographs.

A video shared on Instagram also showed Reena and Kiran captured sharing a candid moment in the of the bookstore. The scene unfolded as the paparazzi requested a joint pose from the two celebs. Kiran, with her characteristic sense of humour, responded, “Bohut dur...unka chal raha hai. accha nahi lagta hai na? Unka ho jaane dijiye (Very far... his speech is going on. This doesn't look good, right? Let him finish). I was trying.”

Also read: Aamir Khan is a genius mind in Bollywood, says Kareena Kapoor

For the occasion, Kiran sported a green dress beneath a stylish blue shirt, paired with comfortable flats. Aamir, on the other hand, donned a classic black T-shirt, complemented by blue denims and brown shoes. Reena donned a striped long dress and shoes, exuding elegance. Aamir and Junaid also posed together outside the bookstore; Junaid’s arm wrapped affectionately around his father.

Aamir got married to Reena on April 18, 1986. The couple has two children—son Junaid and daughter Ira. The couple, after a journey of 16 years, chose separate paths in 2002. Aamir Kiran Marriage on December 28, 2005. The couple experienced the joy of parenthood anew, announcing the birth of their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy on December 5, 2011. They announced their separation in July 2021.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others attend Ritesh Sidhwani's lavish birthday bash

Speaking on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7, Aamir expressed his regard for both Reena and Kiran, saying, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family)...We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other.”