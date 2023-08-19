Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others attend Ritesh Sidhwani's lavish birthday bash 

In a dazzling display of glamour, many Bollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate film producer Ritesh Sidhwani birthday. The star-studded affair saw a constellation of renowned names, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, gracing the event with their presence. The party, held on a Friday night, was an unmissable extravaganza attended by many well-known faces from the tinsel town.

Aamir arrived at the venue donning a chic ensemble. He effortlessly combined a black T-shirt beneath a stylish pink shirt, complemented by blue denim and black shoes. The actor also posed for the paparazzi, flashing his signature thumbs-up and a warm smile before making his way inside.

Karan made a fashion statement with his choice of attire. He sported an oversized black shirt paired with matching pants and shoes, exuding his trademark flair for avant-garde fashion.

Ranveer arrived at the event with his characteristic gusto. Greeting the paparazzi with his trademark enthusiasm, Ranveer shared handshakes with the photographers. His ensemble for the night comprised a white shirt, mustard pants, and white shoes, a unique blend of style and panache.

The evening also witnessed the captivating presence of Sidharth and Kiara, who radiated elegance and chemistry. The couple, holding each other close, posed for the cameras. Kiara dazzled in a white floral dress paired with beige heels, while Sidharth sported a blue printed shirt, black pants, and sneakers, showcasing his suave fashion sense.

Karisma graced the event in a stunning black and golden dress, accentuated by heels that added a touch of sophistication to her look. Amrita Arora opted for a blue shimmery dress, shimmering like a star in the night sky. Sanjay Kapoor stood out in an olive-green shirt paired with black pants and shoes, effortlessly embodying a blend of casual and chic.

As the night unfolded, the stars mingled, smiled, and posed, creating moments that resonated with the spirit of camaraderie and celebration