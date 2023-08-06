Ranveer and Alia's stunning wedding photoshoot for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled  

The wedding number Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was recently released, leaving fans in awe of their mesmerising wedding looks. Later, designer Manish Malhotra shared new stills from their ‘wedding photo shoot’, providing a closer look at their exquisite attires and jewellery.

Manish took to his Instagram handle to share the snaps, describing Ranveer and Alia's looks as ‘defining modern-day Regal wedding looks.’ Alia stunned in an orange lehenga adorned with mehendi from her real-life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper in a cream sherwani, perfectly complementing Alia's bridal ensemble.

Manish captioned the post, “The stunning two defining modern day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture..timeless, crafted with classic glamour.”

Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the images. Many praised the beautiful costumes featured in the film, while others raved about the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on-screen. Some even compared the mehendi design in the movie to Alia's real-life wedding, expressing admiration for the attention to detail.

A fan wrote, “I loved every piece of the costumes in the film.” Another comment read, “Inke shaadi se b ache photos hai (these pictures are better than pics of their own weddings).”

During the success party of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, director Karan Johar shared interesting details about the shooting of the Kudmayi song. He revealed that the song was filmed just four days after Alia and Ranbir's real wedding. The mehendi shown in the song was, in fact, from Alia's actual wedding, making the moment even more special.

Despite its charm, the track had to be edited out to maintain the film's length. Karan expressed his sadness at having to make this decision, as the song was shot with immense effort and captured the essence of the film's climax. “We shot this song in Jaisalmer. But when the issue of length started everyone said it must not cross the limit. Then have to edit out this song and it broke my heart,” he was quoted as