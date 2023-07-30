Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rock date night fashion as they watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' 

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently enjoyed a night out to watch the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The paparazzi clicked the artistes outside the movie theatre, and many snaps and videos of the same were shared on Instagram. Their fashion choices were nothing short of impressive, setting couple fashion goals.

Also read: Deepika Padukone looks intense in first look from ‘Project K’

Ranveer opted for a comfortable all-black ensemble, while Deepika effortlessly rocked the denim-on-denim trend with her chic outfit. Before their movie date, Ranveer posted a cute selfie with Deepika on his Instagram stories, asking his followers if he should take her to watch the film.

Deepika's stylish attire consisted of a bodycon white tank top with a plunging neckline, layered gracefully with a denim jacket adorned with a collared neckline, patch pockets, and metal button fastenings. The jacket boasted a patchwork design, complementing her high-waisted dark blue boyfriend jeans with a folded hem. The entire look emphasized her tailored yet relaxed elegance.

Accessorising thoughtfully, Deepika carried a black and white top handle mini bag with a gold chain accessory, donned chunky white sneakers, and adorned herself with gold and diamond rings and sleek bracelets.

Her beauty choices comprised centre-parted wavy locks, feathered brows, glossy nude lips, shimmery eye shadow, mascara to enhance her lashes, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base, accentuating her glamorous appearance.

Also read: Ranveer Singh flaunts toned physique, gives a glimpse of Rocky's lavish lifestyle

In contrast, Ranveer donned an all-black outfit, sporting a black sweatshirt from Rhude featuring a hoodie and a multi-coloured print on the front. The relaxed-fitting sweatshirt was paired with black sweats boasting a baggy fit and cinched hem, creating a fashion-forward look. He further accessorized with chunky sneakers, a printed bandana, a black beanie, nerdy glasses, and diamond ear studs, adding his signature flair to the ensemble.