Deepika Padukone looks intense in first look from ‘Project K’

The makers of the highly anticipated Sci-fi movie Project K, on Monday, revealed the first look of actor Deepika Padukone from the film. The official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies posted the look in which the artiste is seen dressed in a rugged cloak and exuding an intense aura. They captioned the post, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”

The Nag Ashwin directional also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Prabhas. The first look of the film will be unveiled soon at the San Diego Comic-Con, making it the first Indian film debut at the prestigious event which will be held from July 20 to July 23.

Before the comic con, a billboard of the film saying, “First glimpse on July 20,” was seen at New York City’s Times Square.

According to reports, Kamal, Prabhas, Nag and Deepika will attend the Comic-Con. At the event, the team will reveal the film's title, trailer, and release date. Vyjayanthi Movies' Project K is a multilingual sci-fi film.

The film will reveal exclusive footage at the event, according to sources. Vyjayanthi Movies will show exclusive glimpses from the film to fans at an opening night party on July 19. The film's team will hold a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic" on July 20.

Talking about Project K’s SDCC debut, Nag was quoted as saying, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

The film is set for a release on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

