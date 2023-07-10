Amitabh Bachchan sports ‘Project K’ hoodie at Jalsa

Trust superstar Amitabh Bachchan to get as unique as unique can be. To generate a buzz for his upcoming film Project K, the actor wore a Project K hoodie for his regular meet-and-greet session with fans at his home, Jalsa.

Amitabh made quite a statement about his involvement in the highly-anticipated magnum opus. He shared a reel on Instagram along with the lines: ‘Eternal love for them that come... they be the cause for my become... the hands that meet in symbolic union... my gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other...

The actor had earlier posted on Twitter expressing that he is honored and privileged to be a part of Project K. “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, Project K and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas..

Thank you all... and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me... The humility , the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching & emotional… Not for me, but for all those involved in Project K, may your hard work touch new horizons... love and prayers (sic),” he tweeted.

Project K has been creating significant buzz since its announcement, majorly due to its star-studded cast, which includes the biggest stars of the country Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. To add to the excitement, the film's exclusive footage is scheduled to be unveiled at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, where the cast will be present. To further engage fans, the makers of "Project K" have released official limited edition merchandise ahead of the launch at Comic-Con. This move aims to build anticipation and create a unique fan experience around the film.

