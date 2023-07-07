Project K to debut at San Diego Comic-Con making it the first Indian film to achieve the feat

The highly anticipated pan-Indian sci-fi thriller, Project K, just got a mega update. The Nag Ashwin directional is all set to be featured at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), a first for any Indian film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house shared an update of the same with a poster, tweeting, “Proud moment! San Diego @Comic_Con, here we come.” The poster depicts a caricature of Prabhas’ role in the film with a heroic stance and background complimenting his role.

Also read: Salaar teaser: Prabhas unleashes a barrage of stellar action sequences in the Prashanth Neel directorial

The cast also couldn’t control their excitement and shared their zing on social media. "A proud moment for me... I never realised how important and BIG this is... Now I know... my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience (folded hands emoji).", tweeted Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika Padukone also shared the tweet on her Instagram saying, “Proud to be a part of the first-ever Indian Movie to go to Comic-Con. See you there!.”

The crew of the movie is all set to appear at the international platform on July 20 and director Nag has got a massive opportunity of displaying our nation’s vibrant culture and versatility. The lead actors and the director are expected to grace the occasion. They will be unveiling the film’s title, trailer and release date in a panel called This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic.

Project K is set to hit the screens in 2024. The mega-budget film features Amitabh, Deepika, Prabhas and Disha Patani in lead roles. The crew recently roped in Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan which created great buzz among film enthusiasts.

Also read: ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan joins the cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Project K’

The sci-fi film is being made with careful nuances, starting at pre-production. The director in a recent interview said, “India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for Project K will be found.”

