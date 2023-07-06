Salaar teaser: Prabhas unleashes a barrage of stellar action sequences in the Prashanth Neel directorial

The teaser of the highly anticipated film Salaar, which was unveiled on Thursday, promises another action saga with Prabhas leading the pack. In a rather unusual move, the makers of the big-budget action film dropped the teaser at 5 am. The teaser, which is under two minutes in length has everything from high-octane action to whistle-worthy dialogues, and a loud background score all of which point to the look and feel of KGF. The teaser has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube till now.

Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF helmer, only cements the director's style. The teaser opens in an underground arena populated with gangsters armed to the teeth with guns as Tinnu Anand sitting on a car's bonnet gets up and mouths the lines, “Simple English, no confusion. Tiger, Cheetah, Tiger, Elephant, very dangerous” with a gun pointed at him.

The teaser then plunges into a full-blown action saga with goons flying all over as Prabhas makes a stunning entry packing a punch (quite literally) with the camera shifting the focus from his punch to his face in side profile soft focus.

The colour correction, the background score, and the high contrast imagery are reminiscent of Prashanth's work in the Yash-starrer KGF franchise which catapulted Kannada cinema and took it to the Pan-India level. At the end of the teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a quiet but impactful entry raising the intrigue. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a September 28 release.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the 2023 mythological film, Adipurush. The film was directed by Om Raut and also starred Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in important roles. It was released in theatres on June 16. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will be also seen in the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K, with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.