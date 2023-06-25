‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan joins the cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Project K’

Superstar Kamal Haasan has been roped in to star in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming sci-fi film Project K. Directed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles.

Confirming the same, Kamal Haasan shared a statement on Twitter, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm.”

Talking about reuniting with Amitabh, he added, “I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Amitabh also took to his Twitter handle to announce the news and welcome Kamal to the cast of the project. Sharing a video of the announcement, he wrote, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!”

Tweeting about Kamal joining the film, Prabhas called it ‘a dream come true moment.’ He wrote, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”

In addition to this, Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Kamal joining the cast, saying, “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world.” He also shared the news on Twitter, writing, “This man is a legend...and a legend is what we needed for this role. Can't wait to learn and make something timeless sir .”

On the work front, Kamal was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Vikram. The film which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Released on June 3, the film was a commercial success, minting nearly INR 500 crores at the box office.