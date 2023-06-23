Prabhas-Deepika’s 'Project K' to reveal title and motion poster in the US

After a spell of flops, Prabhas fans are hoping to eat well in the latter half of the year with Salaar and Project K, and it seems like July is the month for them to get a glimpse of what’s coming. Hombale Films has set the release date for Salaar’s teaser to the first week of July, and now, Project K has some exciting news as well.

Nag Ashwin’s untitled film, called Project K, will release a motion poster along with the film’s name in the first half of July. The much-anticipated project stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The title announcement and motion project reveal are set to be done in the US in the first half of July.

The project is crafted to be a sci-fi thriller. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the film also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles.

Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayana. The actor is best known for his dual roles as Mahendra and Amrendra Bahubal in the Baubali movies, which were a worldwide success and cemented Prahas as a nationally recognised star. Project K is still in production, with the only leak being a picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in a rugged look. The film is looking for a January 2024 release.

