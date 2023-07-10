Ranveer Singh shares pic with beau Deepika Padukone, thanks fans for birthday wishes

Actor Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6, received heartfelt wishes from his fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a beautiful snap with wife Deepika in his Story to thank fans. He wrote, “Thank you for all the loving birthday wishes.”

The duo never fail to surprise fans with their couple goals. Recently, Deepika showered her love to husband who got featured in a popular magazine for his fashion sense. The power couple felt in love in the sets of, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and tied the knot on November 14, 2018, as per Konkani and Sindhi wedding traditions. They had paired together in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her Italian Sunday with son Taimur

Remembering her wedding day, Deepika had previously said in an event, “The way Ranveer held my hand on the day we got married, November 14, was different from the way he used to hold it earlier. Or maybe it was just a switch in my head. There’s a sense of responsibility, which I can’t explain. Now everything we do is us. Not to say that in marriage you should forget your individuality and independence. But it’s also nice to know that today I share a home with someone.”



On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the actor is starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023, in theatres. He will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Baiju Bawra. Deepika will be next seen with Prabhas for director Prasanth Neel’s Project K. She will also be seen with Hrithik Rishan for Fighter.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr shares selfie from his NYC outing with Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast