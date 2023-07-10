Robert Downey Jr shares selfie from his NYC outing with Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast

On Sunday, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to share a picture of him with the cast of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer. In the snap, he was seen hanging out with co-stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon in New York City. The breathtaking skyline of the city was visible in the background.

One of the pictures showed Jack Ryan actor John Krasinski photobombing the actors as they all smiled at the camera. A box of a New York thin-crust pizza was also kept on the table in front of the stars. The Iron Man actor captioned the post, “Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates...wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Also read: Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

Talking about Oppenheimer, the film is all set for a release on July 21. The movie narrates the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer who is also known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ The project is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Cillian will be essaying the role of Oppenheimer in the film and the movie will focus on his involvement in the Manhattan Project which led to the development of the world’s first nuclear weapon.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor steps out for her birthday lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima in Italy [PICS]

The film’s helmer Christopher told media sources that the crew hasn’t used any CGI to create the ‘Trinity ’ test which was the first ever test for a nuclear weapon and took place in the desert of New Mexico in 1945.