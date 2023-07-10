All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson dies aged 48

Jeffrey Carlson, known for playing the iconic transgender character in ABC's longtime running show, All My Children, passed away aged 48. The cause of his death is not yet known as the family has not released an official statement. However, his co-stars and fans took to social media to mourn his untimely demise and send condolences to his bereaved loved ones.

Actress Susan Hart took to Facebook and confirmed Jeffrey's passing away, saying, “For those who haven't received the news yet, I'm very sorry to share that Jeffrey has passed away.” She further mentioned, “No words to express my gratitude for all of you who shared condolences for Jeffrey. Response so overwhelming I literally cannot respond to each of you while grieving.. please know the gratitude I feel is huge… Thank you… please send any photos you have! I don’t have many….”

Eden Riegel, who played Bianca on the show tweeted, “Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.”

Jeffrey rose to fame for his role in All My Children. He was well-known within the transgender community for approaching the character with sensitivity and nuance. Apart from the soap opera, Jeffrey was also seen in The Killing Floor, Hitch with Will Smith and Backseat.