Korean singer Lee Sang Eun found dead in bathroom minutes ahead of her performance

Renowned Korean Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday, right before her performance at a concert. Aged 46, the singer was found dead in a washroom minutes ahead of her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir. The reason of death is currently being investigated by the police.

As reported by a leading news publication, a staff at the event called the police at 8.32 pm on finding the singer lying unconscious. The body was discovered on the in the third-floor women's bathroom of the venue, Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center. The concert was part of an event to celebrate cultural exchange between Honam and England.

A staff was quoted saying, "It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor." The singer was soon rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

For the uninitiated, Lee Sang Eun is one of the most revered singers of Korea. After graduating from Seoul National University, she also attended Mannes School Of Music in New York to oher Master's degree.

