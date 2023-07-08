Chiranjeevi and Surekha take a luxurious flight to the US; take a look inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi who recently welcomed his granddaughter Klin Kara Konidela, has flown to the US for a short vacation with his wife Surekha Konidela. The couple took the trip on a luxury aircraft, glimpses of which were shared by the Tagore actor on his Instagram handle. Chiranjeevi took to the social media platform on Friday to share an array of images from the flight.

In the snaps, Chiranjeevi and Surekha were seen giving different poses for the camera. The actor was donning a grey shirt and jeans while Surekha opted for a black sari. They also provided a glimpse of their seats with a huge monitor in front. A little bulb, an LED folding mirror, and a small basket containing items were also observed near the seats. Several beverage cans were kept nearby with two drinks placed on the table in front of them.

The actor captioned the post, “Off to the US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent.”

The trip comes just a few weeks after Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child. Chiranjeevi shared his delight at the baby's arrival on Twitter, writing, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi just finished filming and dubbing his latest film Bhola Shankar. The film has been directed by Meher Ramesh and stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the key roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.