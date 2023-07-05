Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela confirms divorce with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Chiranjeevi's niece and actor Varun Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela who got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020 in Udaipur has confirmed her separation from the businessman. There were rumours about the couple's separation going around on social media but now, Niharika has released a statement online.

It reads, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Also Read: Upasana Konidela reacts as her mother reveals she wanted to name her Klin Kaara

The divorce rumours were fueled when Niharika attended her brother Varun Tej's wedding without Chaitanya and toned down her posts with him. While the reason for the divorce is unclear, Chaitanya and Niharika have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, even Chaitanya shared an introspective post and expressed gratitude on visiting Global Vipassana Pagoda. A part of his post read, "My heart is filled with gratitude for this place and everyone and everything that led me here. Over the last 10 days, the exhilarating yet exhausting process of instilling Vipassana into my life was by far the best experience of my existence."

Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with a baby girl