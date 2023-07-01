Upasana Konidela reacts as her mother reveals she wanted to name her Klin Kaara

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana finally revealed the name of their newborn child on Friday. Ram’s father and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on June 30 to share that they have christened the kid Klin Kaara Konidela. Later, Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, took to her Instagram handle to share that she wanted to name Upansna the same name, to which the celebrity reacted on her Instagram stories.

Also read: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR send out love for new parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Posting an array of images featuring her, Ram, Upasna, Chiranjeevi and others, Shobna captioned the post, “Upasna, I wanted to name you KlinKaara, when you were born. Thank you both (Ram & Upasna) for the most perfect child of your love, who will be our future transformational energy. We love you Kaara.” Upasna took to her Instagram stories to share the post, writing, “Love you mom @shobanakamineni.”

On Friday, Upasana shared some family pictures on her Instagram handle announcing her firstborn’s name. She wrote along with the snaps, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents.”

Also read: Chiranjeevi is ‘happy and proud’ with arrival of Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl; Jr NTR welcomes the couple to ‘ the parents club’

Last week after bringing Kaara to their house for the first time, Upasna shared a snap featuring her, Kaara, Ram and their pet dog, writing, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.”

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 20 this year. They announced the pregnancy in December 2022, after 11 years of being married. Ram and Upasna got married in June 2012 after dating for several years.