Allu Arjun, Jr NTR send out love for new parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl earlier today. The power couple embraced parenthood after 10 years of marital bliss and their contemporaries, peers and co-stars could not be happier. Many have penned heartfelt wishes for the new parents on social media.

Allu Arjun, who is good friends with Ram Charan and his family, wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakonidela for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grand parents @KChiruTweets & Surekha garu. #megaprincess"

Jr NTR, who shared the screen with Ram Charan in the Acedemy award-winner RRR, tweeted, "Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Apollo Hospitals shared the news about Ram and Upasana being blessed with their first child. The news bulletin read, "Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Afterwards, Chiranjeevi, the proud grandfather, confirmed the happy news and wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

In April, Ram and Upasana celebrated their baby shower in Dubai followed by two more intimate celebrations in Hyderabad. The celebrations were attended by Ram Charan's father-actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy, Pinky Reddy, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor and Allu Arjun.

