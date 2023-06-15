Ram Charan celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary: shares unseen pic with wife Upsana

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated 11 years of marriage on June 14. To mark the memorable day, soon-to-be parents treated their fans to an adorable picture of themselves in black and white. The caption read, "It's been an awesome 11 years."

Also read: Ram Charan opens up about his Hollywood debut and his love for Kashmir at G20 side event in Srinagar

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his son and daughter-in-law saying, “Hi Charan and Upsy! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary, you both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best, may your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest. Love and blessings, Mom and Appa.”

The couple were flooded with greetings from their family and friends as well. Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, posted an emotional note for the couple saying, “Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting) …. getting in ‘sync’, and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears.”

Also read: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after historic Oscars 2023 win

The pan-India actor will next be seen in Shankar's upcoming big-budget film, Game Changer, a political thriller. The movie is currently in production.